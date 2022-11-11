The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.94.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AZEK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 531.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK opened at $18.73 on Friday. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

