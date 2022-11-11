The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.