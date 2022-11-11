The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.35.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
