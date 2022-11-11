The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The China Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The China Fund stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 59,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,298. The China Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The China Fund in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The China Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The China Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,504,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,846,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.