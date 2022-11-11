The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.9% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 233.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.08.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.26. 135,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,001. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.