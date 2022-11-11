The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup raised their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.09. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Manitowoc by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 65,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,313.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 9,573 shares of company stock worth $91,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

