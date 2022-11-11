The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is Mount Lucas Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,269 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up about 2.1% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $52.42. 227,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

