The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.42

Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $7.57. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 23,391 shares traded.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.