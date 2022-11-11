The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The New Ireland Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $321,671.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 477,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,219.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 62,136 shares of company stock valued at $435,750 in the last 90 days. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New Ireland Fund Stock Up 4.4 %

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

NYSE IRL traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $9.07. 34,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The New Ireland Fund has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

