The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider Acquires £13,557.60 in Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) insider Phil Crooks bought 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £13,557.60 ($15,610.36).

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

The Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 250 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 225 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 372 ($4.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 268.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.63. The company has a market cap of £80.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.89.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.