The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.71 (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of LON:TRIG traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.59). 4,476,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,710. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.57 ($1.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 505.38.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Read More
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.