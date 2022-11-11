The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.71 (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of LON:TRIG traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.59). 4,476,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,710. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.57 ($1.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 505.38.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

