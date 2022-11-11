The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,516 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

