The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the October 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.50.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 71,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

