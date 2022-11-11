The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $73.77. 142,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

