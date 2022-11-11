The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 3.5 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

