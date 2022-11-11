The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TRV opened at $183.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,738,000 after acquiring an additional 70,683 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $1,490,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

