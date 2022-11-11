The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

