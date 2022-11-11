The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Wendy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Wendy’s Price Performance
WEN opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
