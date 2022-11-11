Theodore J. Brombach Acquires 2,000 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) CEO Theodore J. Brombach acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 197,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

