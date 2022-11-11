Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 38.5% in October

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,039,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance
Shares of TSOI stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,147,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
