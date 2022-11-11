TheStreet Downgrades AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) to C+

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $192.73 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $112.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 22.2% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

