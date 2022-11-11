TheStreet Lowers Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) to D

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
CARV stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carver Bancorp (CARV)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.