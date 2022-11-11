TheStreet Lowers Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) to D

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock

CARV stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

