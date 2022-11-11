TheStreet Upgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to “B”

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

AAON stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.76. AAON has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.36.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AAON will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $275,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $275,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,686. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AAON by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 123,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 138,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in AAON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

