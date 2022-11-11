Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0458 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $242.68 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00082433 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00068709 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000505 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012325 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023446 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005868 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000140 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
