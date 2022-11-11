Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $175.96 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $175.96 million and $10.48 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,954.01 or 0.99989519 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009158 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040539 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00244553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01825584 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $12,112,260.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars.

