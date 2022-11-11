Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the October 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Thunderbird Entertainment Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.