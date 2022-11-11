Tiaa Fsb Acquires 24,136 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

