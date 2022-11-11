Tiaa Fsb Acquires 4,955 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 51.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3,692.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 82.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.49 and its 200 day moving average is $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

