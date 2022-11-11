Tiaa Fsb Acquires 49,569 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 49,569 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hess were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after acquiring an additional 469,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hess by 99.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

