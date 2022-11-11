Tiaa Fsb Acquires 753,760 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 873.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,760 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $26,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 618.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

