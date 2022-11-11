Tiaa Fsb Buys 5,760 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 8.5 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $267.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.83. The company has a market capitalization of $195.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

