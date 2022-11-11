Tiaa Fsb Buys 938 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $289.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

