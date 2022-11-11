Tiaa Fsb Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

HON stock opened at $214.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $225.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.