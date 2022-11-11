Tiaa Fsb Sells 139,927 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 755,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,927 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

