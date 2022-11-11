Tiaa Fsb Sells 97,049 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,049 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.26 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
