Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $31.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.52. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $9,075,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,969,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,836,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

