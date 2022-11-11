TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 369.6% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TILT Stock Performance
Shares of TLLTF remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 442,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,956. TILT has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.
About TILT
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TILT (TLLTF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.