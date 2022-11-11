TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 369.6% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TILT Stock Performance

Shares of TLLTF remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 442,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,956. TILT has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

