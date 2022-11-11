TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Down 60.1% in October

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the October 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMCWW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.02.

