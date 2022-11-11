Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

TOST stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at $819,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,552 shares of company stock worth $5,295,253. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Toast by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

