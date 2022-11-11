Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $19,510.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several research firms recently commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.