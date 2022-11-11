Tokocrypto (TKO) Market Capitalization Achieves $96.38 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $96.38 million and $396,689.87 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00592140 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.19 or 0.30845291 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.