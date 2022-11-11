Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $71.00.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
