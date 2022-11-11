Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

