TomoChain Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $27.03 million and $5.43 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,286,800 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

