TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Up 89.1% in October

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,900 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the October 15th total of 211,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 9,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,300. TOP Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

