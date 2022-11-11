Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.31.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TXG opened at C$11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.60. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.07 and a 1 year high of C$17.43.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.