Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 5,000 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,087,016.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.95, for a total transaction of C$10,295.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total transaction of C$494,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total value of C$30,627.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$32,538.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TIH traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$102.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.46. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$93.25 and a 12-month high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$119.67.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

