Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. 726,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,536,348. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

