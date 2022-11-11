Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,591,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 287,464 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 3.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $236,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 1.9 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 123,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enbridge

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.