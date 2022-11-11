Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 21,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,584. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

