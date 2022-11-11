Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $39.56 Million Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,932,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291,719 shares during the period. Genesis Energy makes up 0.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $39,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,734,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after buying an additional 581,982 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

