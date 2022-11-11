Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 3,674 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 91,850.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after acquiring an additional 293,194 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.04.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $16.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.05. The stock had a trading volume of 150,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,259. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

