Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 85,060 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,060 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $117,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2,114.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,420,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 366,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,566. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

